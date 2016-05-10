IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Tiffany Trump dating Jewish son of real estate attorney

Youngest Trump daughter becoming increasingly involved in father's campaign, and is being courted by son of prominent Jewish lawyer.

JTA,

Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images via JTA

JTA - Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his former wife actress Marla Maples, is dating a Jewish man.

A profile published in The New York Times Sunday of the 22-year-old woman who grew up across the country from her famous father, noted that she is dating Ross Mechanic, the son of Jonathan Mechanic, a real estate attorney.

Ross Mechanic is a senior at the University of Pennsylvania. His father is the chairman of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson’s real estate department.

The Times profile noted that Trump and her half-sister, Ivanka Trump, have some commonalities, including having attended their father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania; liking fashion – the eldest Trump daughter has her own fashion line and got Tiffany Trump an internship at Vogue - and having Jewish partners — Ivanka Trump converted to Orthodox Judaism and is married to a Jewish real estate scion Jared Kushner.

Tiffany Trump has recently become more involved in her father’s presidential campaign as part of a bid to attract millennial voters. For much of the campaign, she kept a low profile. She recently posted a video fundraising pitch for Donald Trump’s campaign to her Twitter account.




Tags:Donald Trump, tiffany trump


Related Stories