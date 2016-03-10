Giuliani: Trump is 'a genius'

Former New York Mayor dismisses the notion that Trump evaded taxes, explains he took advantage of tax laws like a good businessman.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday dismissed the notion that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump might have avoided paying taxes for 20 years.

His comments came in the wake of a New York Times report revealing that Trump claimed a $916 million dollar loss in 1995 according to leaked tax forms, a deduction so large it might have enabled him to avoid paying any federal income tax for up to 18 years.

But, speaking to ABC News on Sunday, Giuliani refuted the argument that Trump evaded taxes, saying the GOP nominee is “a genius.”

Giuliani said that Trump had merely taken advantage of tax laws as a good businessman should.

“He would have been a fool not to take advantage” of the laws, he told ABC News, emphasizing that what Trump did was “perfectly legal."

As to the size of the business loss that Trump claimed, Giuliani cited the Republican presidential candidate's 1987 bestselling book “The Art of The Deal,” that “every great man has had failures.”

Giuliani added that the U.S. needs a “a man who knows how to fail and then come back.”

"[Trump] went down and went all the way back up," the former mayor said. "American needs a turnaround artist.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)