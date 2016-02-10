Religious singer's hit wins 'song of the year'

Religious music star Hanan Ben-Ari on Sunday cemented his position in the Israeli music scene, when one of his songs was named ‘song of the year’ in the Israeli annual Hebrew song chart which aired on Galgalatz, the popular music station run by Army Radio.

"Hachaim Shelanu Tutim," which literally means "Our Lives are Strawberries", was released this past January and quickly became a hit.

The song indicates the sweetness of life despite the at times overwhelming hardships. It takes Ben-Ari’s Jewish groove and soul sound in a new direction with a mizrahi rhythm, and includes sign-language accompaniment so that all can enjoy the upbeat message.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)