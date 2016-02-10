Watch: Shana Tova from President Obama

President Obama reflects on his work with the Jewish community during his time in office, as he wishes the Jewish people a happy new year.

President Barack Obama on Sunday wished the Jewish people a Shana Tova (Happy New Year) on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, for the final time as President of the United States.

“For me personally, my last Rosh Hashanah in the White House is a chance to reflect on the great privilege I’ve had as president to work closely with the Jewish community: to speak at synagogues here in the United States and abroad, to place a private prayer in the ancient cracks of the Kotel, to retell the timeless story of the Exodus at our annual White House seders, and to walk through Buchenwald with Elie Wiesel, meet with young Israelis in Jerusalem and present the Medal of Freedom to Shimon Peres,” said Obama.

“While we’ve accomplished a lot together in the last seven-and-a-half years, much work remains, as it always does,” he continued.

“But that’s what the Jewish new year reminds us. That our job is never done. It’s an honor for my family to wish yours another sweet year full of hope, health and happiness. Shana Tova,” concluded Obama.

