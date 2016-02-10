7-year-old died after suffering stomach pains

A seven year old boy died Saturday morning at Wolfson Hospital in Holon after suffering stomach pains and vomiting.

The boy had complained of pain several times in the past few days. The family was in continuous contact with the health fund's medical hotline.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the family noticed that the boy's condition had worsened, and called MDA. After a preliminary check, MDA personnel decided to transfer the boy to Wolfson Hospital in Holon, while attempting to resuscitate him.

A short while after he arrived, hospital staff were forced to declare the boy dead.

His body has been transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, and the police have opened an investigation.