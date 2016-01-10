Rabbi Bakshi-Doron's mother has passed away

Tova Bakshi-Doron has passed away in Jerusalem at the age of 108.

Tova Bakshi-Doron, mother of former Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Rishon LeZion Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, passed away in Jerusalem at the age of 108.

Tova Bakshi-Doron was born in 1908 in Aleppo, Syria. After her immigration to Israel 80 years ago, she married Jerusalemite Rabbi Ben Zion Bakshi-Doron, who served as one of the heads of the Sephardic community in Jerusalem, as well as director of the Rabbi Yochanan ben Zakai Synagogue in Jerusalem's Old City.

In her last years, Tova Bakshi-Doron lived in the Rehavia neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The funeral will take place on Sunday at 11:00, at the Sephardic funeral home at Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.