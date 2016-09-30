Watch: Netanyahu, Rivlin shake hands with PA chairman

Israeli Prime Minister and President both shake hands with PA chairman at the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin on Friday both shook hands with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas at the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

Netanyahu told Abbas that he appreciated his coming to attend the funeral, while Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, told the PA chairman that she is looking forward to hosting him at their home.

President Rivlin told Abbas and his entourage that it was important to build confidence between the two sides. Abbas expressed his desire that they would meet under different circumstances.

Abbas’s decision to attend Peres’s funeral was sharply criticized by Hamas, which accused the PA chairman of disregarding “the blood of the martyrs and the suffering of the Palestinian people."

