Republicans: No salaries for terrorists

Republican senators want to block transfer of money to the PA, until the PA can prove that it is not giving money to terrorists or their families.

The suggested law was proposed on Wednesday, by Republican senators Lindsey Graham, Roy Blunt, and Dan Coats. The law is named after Taylor Force, an American student who was stabbed to death in a terror attack in Jaffa (Yafo) this past March.

The Palestinian Authority receives four- to five-hundred thousand dollars of aid from the US every year.

"Why is the Palestinian Authority paying young Palestinians to commit terror attacks against innocent Americans such as Taylor Force and against Israelis?" Graham asked.

"The Palestinians need to decide: Are they censuring these horrific acts or paying people to commit them? You cannot be a partner in peace if you are paying people to commit terror attacks. The Palestinians' choice will decide what kind of relationship they will have with America in the coming years."

Graham is Senator from South Carolina, and head of the Senate subcommittee in charge of allocating money to other countries. His position enables him to advance this law relatively quickly.

According to JTA, the suggested law would block all monetary aid to the Palestinian Authority until they prove that they are taking concrete steps to end the violence against US and Israeli citizens, that they publicly condemn terror, and that they have ceased all payments to murderous terrorists and their families.