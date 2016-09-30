South Tel Aviv residents fed up with talk

'If Bibi was serious, he'd come to the Supreme Court with us,' says south Tel Aviv resident.

Sheffi Paz, one of the leaders of the "Otef Central Station" association, which fights for the rights of southern Tel Aviv's residents in the face of the area's becoming flooded with Eritrean and Sudanese illegals, spoke to Arutz Sheva regarding Netanyahu's recent meeting with the Likud. The meeting was convened to discuss the infiltrator problem and potential solutions.

According to Paz, Netanyahu is not familiar with the details of the issue, but his true test will be one of action.

"First of all, we're not talking about 20 thousand infiltrators; we're talking about 40 thousand plus many others that we don't know about," she said.

"We're fed up with empty promises. In another week and a half, we will sit in the Israeli Supreme Court, and we'll see how serious the government is about sending the infiltrators off to another country. We'll see how the government answers the judges."

Paz added, "If the Prime Minister was as firm about sending away the infiltrators as he was about the gas deal, then he would come to the Supreme Court with us. We are thankful that he put up a fence several years late, but we have not forgotten how the government dumped busloads of infiltrators on our heads, and has not done anything since then."

Paz hopes that the government's response to the Supreme Court will reflect a desire to advance the proposed solution.

"For several years we have been discussing pleas against sending infiltrators to another country. Unless a law stands in the Supreme Court, it's not worth anything. As far as we understand, there are secret agreements to send the infiltrators to another country, but the Supreme Court wants to ensure that they will be treated well there. The judges have demanded a clear answer from the government before allowing this law to pass. We are waiting to hear the government's answer and whether the Supreme Court will allow this solution or not."

For the past several years, Israel has been attempting to solve its infiltrator problem. Tens of thousands of infiltrators, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, live in Israel illegally. The Supreme Court has ruled against holding them in a detention facility. 60% of these illegals live in southern Tel Aviv, frightening the local residents, working off the books without paying taxes and causing the crime rate to skyrocket.

Recently, Education Minister Naftali Bennett was forced to step in to prevent a successful high school serving immigrants from being closed down and handed over to infiltrators. Infiltrator children are also given state-of-the-art schools and preschools, often at the expense of local children.