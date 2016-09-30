Clinton: When Peres spoke it was like listening to a psalm

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Thursday held a pre-High Holidays conference call with Jewish leaders, reaffirming her commitment to Israel’s security and paying tribute to former President Shimon Peres, who she described as a friend.

“I will always – as I always have – stand up for Israel’s security, continue to work toward peace, and to try to do everything possible to protect Israel from the unwarranted and unfair efforts to delegitimize it,” Clinton said, according to the Jewish Insider.

She called for unity and respect of one another to tackle the challenges ahead.

“We must continue to work together because we are strong together to keep the unbreakable bonds between the American and Israeli people,” Clinton said, echoing her campaign slogan ‘Stronger Together’.

“I think about the times that we are in here in our country and it is very much reminiscent of the challenges we have faced and that others that have come before have faced as well. We do have to bring our country together. We have to overcome the divide that sets people; that pits people against each other. None of us alone can fix the problems we face. We need each other,” she added.

The Democratic nominee promised to “model that” approach to unity and “work to achieve that as president.”

Clinton concluded by wishing the Jewish community “the very happiest and healthiest of new years” and said “Shana Tova” in Hebrew, according to the Jewish Insider.

“The message of repentance, prayer, and charity has always struck a chord with me. The High Holidays are a time to reflect on the past year, take a hard look at personal and collective priorities and ask ourselves how we can do better in the year ahead,” she added. “I hope this will be a good year, not only for you but for our country, where we do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with our God.”

Referring to Peres, Clinton said, “He has been a friend to my husband and me for many years. When he spoke it could be like listening to a psalm, and I loved sitting and listening to him whether it was about Israel, the nation he loved and did so much to defend, or about peace, or just about life itself.”

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, will attend Peres’s funeral on Friday, as part of the American delegation led by President Barack Obama.

Upon learning of Peres’s death, the Clintons issued a statement, calling him “a leader who championed its security, prosperity, and limitless possibilities from its birth to his last day on earth.”

On Thursday, as Peres’s coffin lay in state at the Knesset plaza, Bill Clinton was among those to pay their respects.