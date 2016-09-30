Hamas: The intifada will continue until the 'occupation' ends

Hamas continues to incite to violence against Israelis as it marks the first anniversary of the current terror wave.

Hamas declared on Thursday that the current wave of terrorist violence, which it refers to as the “Al-Quds Intifada”, will continue until the end of the “Israeli occupation”.

The terrorist movement which controls Gaza made the declaration in a statement released on the first anniversary of the wave of violence, which began just before Rosh Hashanah a year ago.

Hamas expressed its opposition to negotiations and normalization with Israel and called on the “Palestinian nation” to hold a "day of rage" on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hamas official Amir Abu al-'Imrin said in Gaza that “our right to the land (Palestine) is a permanent right that cannot be negotiated.”

He stressed that “the Palestinian people” will continue the intifada until they liberate the land, and added that those who negotiate with Israel and support normalization will not succeed.

Hamas has been vigorously involved in inciting terrorism during the current wave of violence, often mimicking Islamic State's style with propaganda clips staging beheadings and suicide bombings.