All blocked up: Traffic details during Peres' funeral

The Jerusalem area will be significantly blocked during Shimon Peres' funeral. Here's what you need to know.

Some 8,000 police spread out at various points around Jerusalem in preparation for former President Shimon Peres’ funeral tomorrow.

Between 7:30 and 9:00 AM, Route 1 will be completely blocked to traffic in both directions. In addition, Route 1 will be blocked completely between 12:30 and 14:00.

The blockage of Route 1 is expected, in turn, to cause heavy traffic on Routes 6, 431, 38 and 443.

Starting from 6:30 AM, the thoroughfares leading to Har Herzl will be blocked: Ish Shalom, Farbstein, Sderot Herzl from the Chord Bridge until Holland Square, Shmuel Bate towards Har Herzl, Sderot Herzl, Hazikaron Way. Cars that park along these thoroughfares will be dragged.

Likewise, streets transporting VIPs arriving to the country will be blocked: Agron, Ramban until the junction of the hotels, Hecht, Herzl, Jabotinsky, Hanassi, Ha’ari, Azza, Herzog, Bazak, and Bate.

The streets will reopen after the funeral, when the participants leave. The police hotline 110 will be available for those with questions and concerns about traffic.