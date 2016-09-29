Israeli security establishment gears up for Peres funeral

Shin Bet security agency will be responsible for guarding 20 presidents, 15 foreign ministers, 5 heads of state, and other VIPs.

The Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency) stated on Thursday that the funeral of former President Shimon Peres to take place on Friday will be “a security operation - among the biggest ever in the history of the [Shin Bet's] Personal Security Unit.”

Aside from the Personal Security Unit, the operation will see the participation of other branches of the Shin Bet, as well as extensive intelligence details and technology, including the use of advanced methods.

The operation is unprecedented; the Shin Bet will be responsible for guarding more than 60 officials from Israel and abroad, including 20 presidents, 15 foreign ministers, 5 heads of state, and other VIPs coming to represent their respective countries at the funeral.

Within the framework of the operation, in cooperation with Israeli Police, hundreds of security personnel will take part, and Shin Bet personnel will be responsible for a variety of missions and multiple fronts of activity - starting from the arrival of international officials, and continuing until the end of the ceremony and the departure of the officials from Israel.

Included among those who will be at the funeral are US President Barack Obama, former US President Bill Clinton, US Secretary of State John Kerry, and US Vice President Joe Biden.