Watch: Former Australian MP caught in clash with IS

Australian Former Assistant Minister of Innovation and strong advocate for Israel, Wyatt Roy, was caught in a firefight with IS in Iraq.

Former Australian MP and Assistant Minister for Innovation Wyatt Roy, reported being caught in a firefight between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Domez, Iraq, near the town of Sinjar, which is west of Mosul.

In this video, which was released to Arutz Sheva, Roy is visiting an outpost that is being guarded by Kurdish Peshmerga forces when he gets caught in a deadly firefight.

Roy was visiting the region to see a friend and speak to local policy makers and young innovators.

SBS reports that “the battle, in which five IS fighters were killed, reportedly ended with airstrikes by Coalition forces to back up the Kurdish fighters.

Roy told SBS that “The danger of a 50-cal bullet, or if they had bigger RPGs, or a mortar round hitting us was pretty serious so we had to stay where we were. Once they [the Peshmerga] had pushed them back, they were very adamant that we get in the car and drive as fast as we could in the other direction.”

Wyatt Roy, who made history in 2010 as the youngest individual to be elected to Australian parliament at the age of 20, has been a vocal advocate for Israel in the Australian media.

Additionally, Roy frequently visits Israel to speak with innovators and policy makers and came to Israel a few weeks ago, before departing for Iraq. One of his first actions as Assistant Minister for Innovation was to lead a week-long delegation of almost 50 Australians to Israel last November.

In a video conference to the Open Opportunity Forum in Sydney last November, Roy spoke about Israel saying that, "They have more startups per capita than any other country on earth, they have more investment in research and development per capita than any other country on earth, and more venture capital invested per capita than any other country on earth. They really are the global golden standard when it comes to innovation."

Roy recently accepted the position of non-executive director of the venture capital mob H2Ocean, an Australian company which invests in financial technology start-ups.