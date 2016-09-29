U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for Peres

U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday night ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, who passed away at the age of 93.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of Shimon Peres, former President and Prime Minister of Israel, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on September 30, 2016,” Obama wrote in a presidential proclamation.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House confirmed that Obama would lead the American delegation to Peres’s funeral on Friday, after it appeared that logistical issues might prevent the President from attending.

The U.S. president praised Peres in a written statement Wednesday morning, calling him, “My Friend Shimon.”

“There are few people who we share this world with who change the course of human history, not just through their role in human events, but because they expand our moral imagination and force us to expect more of ourselves,” the statement read.

“A light has gone out, but the hope he gave us will burn forever. Shimon Peres was a soldier for Israel, for the Jewish people, for justice, for peace, and for the belief that we can be true to our best selves - to the very end of our time on Earth, and in the legacy that we leave to others. For the gift of his friendship and the example of his leadership, todah rabah, Shimon.”