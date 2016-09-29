Jared Kushner lauds Ivanka's record on women’s issues

Jared Kushner praises his wife Ivanka Trump for raising issues pertaining to women and families at the Republican National Convention.

Jared Kushner praised his wife Ivanka Trump for raising issues pertaining to women and families at the Republican National Convention in July.

“It took real courage for Ivanka to stand before 35 million Americans, including many who had not previously focused on these issues before, to help advance substantive policies that will dramatically improve U.S. law in favor of all women, parents and children,” Kushner wrote in Variety on Tuesday.

Kushner’s 328-word post appeared as part of Variety’s New Power of New York list, which included Ivanka Trump.

Kushner painted his wife, a daughter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, as an ambitious mom who also finds time to work on her own lifestyle company and website.

“A few years ago, at a large family function, Ivanka was carrying a plate of snacks in one hand and our daughter, Arabella, with the other, when she was approached by a guest holding a Sharpie. The woman took off her heels, handed Ivanka the marker and asked her to sign them — they were Ivanka Trump shoes. The timing was less than ideal, but Ivanka knows that the women who buy her clothes are often like her, busy moms trying to (sometimes literally) balance their work and family lives,” he wrote.

Ivanka Trump won praise for using her speaking slot at the convention to argue that issues like equal pay and affordable child care will be important priorities for her father. However, some have argued that the candidate's documented plans do not match the ideas his daughter has proposed.

Kushner and Trump, who underwent an Orthodox conversion to Judaism before marriage, are raising their children in an observant home.