Trump NYC fundraiser expected to bring in $1 million

A New York fundraiser for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump co-hosted by several prominent Jews is expected to raise more than $1 million for the candidate.

Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will headline the event scheduled for Thursday on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the Jewish Insider reported Wednesday.

According to the invitation, the location of the fundraiser, which costs a minimum of $1,000 to attend, will be provided upon RSVP.

The hosts of the event, who paid $25,000 to attend, are Simona and Hart Hasten of Indianapolis. Several co-hosts, each paying $10,000, include Republican Jewish Committee board member Marc Goldman and Trump Victory Fund finance chair Lew Eisenberg, according to the Jewish Insider.

Jewish donors have been reluctant to contribute to the Trump campaign in the same numbers they gave to previous Republican nominees, the Insider pointed out.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that casino magnate Sheldon Adelson will contribute as much as $25 million to a super PAC dedicated to derailing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. In May, The New York Times reported that Adelson was prepared to spend $100 million to elect Trump.