Bennett: Last of Israel's founding fathers has left us

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) reacted Wednesday morning to news of former President and two-time Prime Minister Shimon Peres’ death overnight.

Bennett noted that with Peres’ passing, the era of Israel’s ‘founding fathers’ – those premiers and other senior leaders involved in the establishment and governing of Israel in its early years – was now over.

"The last of the founding fathers has left us,” said Bennett.

“Shimon Peres was my Education Minister, and I will miss him very much. He didn't watch history - he wrote it.”

Despite their fundamentally different approaches to resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict, Bennett praised Peres as a “visionary,” and a “peace-seeking” leader.

“Peres was a practical visionary and peace-seeking security figure, a courageous leader. He proudly represented Israel around the globe, and cared for the future of the Jewish people with every ounce of his body and soul,” the Education Minister said.

“I was fortunate to meet Peres multiple times over the past few years, and to hear his vision of a country that would be a light unto the nations; an Israel that would export to the world our greatest product: the Jewish mind. I was greatly moved when Peres accepted my request to join the public campaign for the study of sciences in Israel, even though we didn't always see eye-to-eye on other issues.”

“At the most personal level, I will miss Shimon. May his memory be a blessing.”

“I directed Israel's education system to dedicate tomorrow to the life and achievements of Shimon Peres, and I call upon Jewish communities and schools to do the same, so the future generation for whom he fought will know who he was and be inspired by him."