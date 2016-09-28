Netanyahu sues to keep his dirty laundry private

Netanyahu files appeal to keep the details of the amount of money his official residence spent on laundry from being made public.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has filed an appeal to keep the details of the amount of money his official residence spent on laundry from being made public.

The laundry request is part of a larger request by the Movement for Freedom of Information for details of all state-paid expenses for the family's private home in Caesarea and official residence in Jerusalem for 2014.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in a Jerusalem court, names Anat Revivo, who oversees compliance with the Freedom of Information law at the Prime Minister's Office, and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who supported Revivo's decision to release the laundry expenses as part of the 2014 expenditures.

It calls the information about the Netanyahus' laundry "private."

In recent years, the Israeli media have focused on the Netanyahus' expenditures while in office, including food and entertaining, which some have charged is excessive.