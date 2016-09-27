MDA presents statistics from the past year of terror attacks

Since the beginning of the most recent wave of terror attacks, the number of wounded from attacks stands at 499, among them 40 killed and 459 wounded. MDA also treated 143 individuals who were in shock.

The medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at 131 incidents of stone throwing, 123 knife attacks, 27 car attacks, 25 shootings, 4 attacks involving car accidents, one rocket attack and one bus explosion.

The director of MDA, Eli Bean, said that, “MDA forces have been at the height of preparedness this past year in response to the wave of terror all over the country, we are ready and prepared for any incident in every location, working day and night, to save lives.”

“In the name of all MDA workers and volunteers I want to offer my condolences for all the families who have lost loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded,” he added.

At MDA they are calling on all employees with at least 20 years of experience to join a special project that will call upon them to provide emergency services to incident close to them.