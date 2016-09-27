Appeal: send Azariya home for the holidays

MK Hazan asks Eizenkot to release Azariya for Rosh Hashanah so he can be with his ill father for the holidays and the rest of his family

MK Oren Hazan appealed to the Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Gadi Eizenkot in a request that he allow Elor Azariya to go home for the holidays.

Azariya’s lawyers are also expected to submit an appeal for his release during the holidays. The military prosecution is not expected to oppose this request and the court will decide whether to release him or not.

“it will be a contradiction for the nation of Israel and for Elor Azariya’s family if he doesn’t get to spend the holiday with his family. This is the small allowance that will let his family heal from the crisis they are in,” Hazan wrote in his letter.

Hazan clarified that “The IDF is the most moral military in the world, but regarding the trial for Elor Azariya that hasn’t really come to fruition regarding the soldier’s family.”

Hazan emphasized Charlie Azariya’s poor health and said, “Where is our mercy? Have we gone crazy? Because of a stupid terrorist, a Jewish family needs to pay the price of blood.”

“This family has paid a heavy price, the father collapsed from the stress and was hospitalized, but when we are not discussing the human rights of Palestinians or human rights organizations on the left, when we are speaking of Jewish Zionist families, we are met with inflexibility."

He called for a settlement in the case of the Hevron shooter and said, “something here is backwards - there is a soldier and there is a terrorist and we have to decide who we side with and who we sympathize with, who is just and who is an immoral terrorist.”