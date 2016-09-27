'Netanyahu continues to crusade against the media'

MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu in light of the proposed bill to close the public radio broadcast.

MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, member of the national economics committee , attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu in light of the proposed bill to close the public radio broadcast that was initiated by Head of the Coalition David Biton.

“Minister of Communications Netanyahu continues with his crusade against the free media in Israel," Nahmias-Verbin claimed, “only Netanyahu who systematically targets workers could invent a new year’s present that brings them job insecurity and instability."

“Netanyahu is harming democratic freedom and freedom of speech,” she stated.

“This is a moment of truth for Minister Kahlon," Nahmias-Verbin stated, "who is looking, at the moment, as if he always caves to pressure. This is the time to be Mr. Stability and to put an end to useless statements and lack of zero actions.”