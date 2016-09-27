Terrorist's house won't be demolished

Supreme Court rules against the home demolition of Bassam Ameen al-Sayeh, one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Eitam and Na’ama H

The Supreme Court ruled against the home demolition of Bassam Ameen al-Sayeh, one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Eitam and Na’ama Henkin today.

Judges Yoram Danziger, Zvi Zylbertal Yoram and Anat Baruch decided that was not enough empirical evidence to justify the destruction of al-Sayeh’s home.

The appeal against the home demolition was submitted on behalf of the family of al-Sayeh by “HaMoked: Center for the Defence of the Individual,” an Israeli NGO that receives a substantial portion of its funding from European governments and the New Israel Fund.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg responded to the High Court’s decision: “It is sad that this murderer will keep his home courtesy of a radical foreign government-funded organization that exploits the High Court. This is an ongoing absurdity that heaven forbid can lead to further bloodshed.”

Peleg added: “This foreign government-sponsored lawfare is a grave injustice that not only harms the bereaved families, but bolsters terrorism.”

Earlier this month, the court ruled that the home of Mohammed Fakieh, the terrorist who killed Rabbi Michael Mark, would not be demolished as it was a rental property where Fakieh lived with his wife.