Rav Chaim Kanievsky's promise: Donate to Kupat Ha'Ir and he will stand for you.

The Most Critical 120 Hours of the Year

The Yom HaDin is approaching. With so much important preparation still left to do - What are you doing to take the mitzvah of tzedaka seriously?

Rav Chaim has come out with an extremely powerful statement in an extremely crucial time that could change the lives of thousands of talmidei chachamim, widows & orphans.

The haskama below will change the way you see tzedaka.

Not only does Rav Chaim, the Sar HaTorah shlit"a will daven on Rosh Hashanah for those who give to Kupat Ha'ir.

Rosh Hashanah is an immeasurably serious day -- Do not miss this fleeting opportunity.

Just days before we will stand before Hashem and receive the decrees that will be on us for the year to come, think of those who are too poor and needy to provide for themselves.

Kupat Ha'ir provides thousands of families with warm homes and hot food over the yomim tovim, because no child deserves to be hungry on Rosh Hashanah.

If you give to this important cause, imagine the Rosh Hashanah that you will have, knowing that the gadol Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a is davening on your behalf, and that suffering families in Israel are benefitting from your generosity. This is truly the way to start a new year -- of connection to the gedolim, and of giving to those who are in desperate need.

Give now and have the zechus to be a part of this incredible mitzvah.

To login click here