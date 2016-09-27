Watch: Jerusalem Mayor meets Pollard in New York

During a business trip to New York this week, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat had an unscheduled – and wholly unexpected – impromptu meeting with the newly freed Jonathan Pollard.

The two ran into each other in the middle of Manhattan on Monday, as Pollard and his wife Ester sat down at a coffee shop not far from a charitable event Barkat was scheduled to attend.

Barkat’s accidental meeting with Pollard marks the first time since his release in November 2015 that the former spy has met with an Israeli official.

A statement released by the Jerusalem municipality said the mayor was “excited” to meet with Pollard, whom he had awarded a medal as an “Honorary Citizen of Jerusalem” prior to his parole.

Ester Pollard remarked that her husband had never received the medal, and Mr. Pollard added that he would be grateful to receive it.

While he did not have any official medal on hand, Barkat removed his Jerusalem pin from his jacket lapel and used it as a stand-in, affixing it to his suspenders.

“If Jonathan cannot come to Jerusalem,” Barkat said, referring to the terms of Pollard’s parole, “then Jerusalem will come to him in New York or anywhere else in the world.”