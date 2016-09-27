'We'll remove all the illegal aliens from southern Tel Aviv'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening vowed that the government would work to remove all the illegal infiltrators from the neighborhoods of southern Tel Aviv, which have for years been facing ongoing problems caused by infiltrators from Eritrea and Sudan.

His comments came at a toast in honor of Rosh Hashanah with hundreds of Likud members, held at Kfar Maccabiah.

“What happens to countries that fail to keep their borders secure? They are flooded with infiltrators,” said Netanyahu, who added, “We stopped the infiltration into Israel.”

The Prime Minister promised, “60 thousand illegals entered. Until today we have already removed 20 thousand, and we will remove another 20 thousand. We'll remove all the illegal aliens because they are illegal, even the ones in southern Tel Aviv.”

Netanyahu arrived in Kfar Maccabiah directly from the Ben Gurion Airport, where he landed after his trip to New York during which he addressed the UN General Assembly, and met with President Barack Obama as well as the presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“I was at the UN General Assembly, where I presented Israel’s truth,” he said to a round of applause.

“Such love, such support, such admiration. Israel paints the world in blue and white. My goal is not just to paint the world blue and white, but also to paint the UN in blue and white,” added the Prime Minister.

“The ministers are working very hard to break the automatic majority against Israel. This is not just happening around the world but also specifically in our region. The rapprochement between Israel and the Arab world will help us reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians, at least with those ones who want to reach a true peace,” continued Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister listed the achievements of his government in all fields and may have raised a few eyebrows when he chose to compliment Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, with whom he has had a few public disagreements lately, particularly with regards to the Shabbat infrastructure work on the Israel Railways.

“We expanded the transportation network across the country – with the Valley Railway, an upgraded Highway 1, the high-speed train to Jerusalem. Yisrael, you have done a wonderful job,” said Netanyahu.