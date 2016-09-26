Soldier lightly injured in training accident

A soldier was lightly injured in a training accident at the Adam training center on Monday afternoon when an anti-terror training instructor accidentally shot a bullet into the ground and shrapnel slammed into the soldier's back.

Form initial investigations it appears that the soldier was participating in a firing exercise at the Adam training center and during a dry run the instructor accidentally shot a pistol bullet on the ground. A ricocheting piece of shrapnel hit the soldier's back.

The soldier was lightly wounded by the shrapnel and was treated on the spot. The IDF opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.