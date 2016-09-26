New poll: Yesh Atid with 25 seats, Likud 21

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party would garner 25 seats if elections were held now, while the Likud would have just 21 seats.

A new survey conducted by TNS-KANTAR and published on Channel 1 on Monday night predicted that Yesh Atid would be the largest party in the Knesset with 25 seats while the Likud would have just 21 seats.

The United Arab list would maintain its present number of seats (13) while the Jewish Home party will increase its representation to 13 seats. The Zionist Camp would halve its strength to just 12 seats.

The survey predicts that Yisrael Beytenu would gain 9 seats, Shas-8, UTJ-7, and Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party and Meretz would have 6 seats apiece.

Among prospective candidates for prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu leads with 24%, Yair Lapid has 17%, Naftali Bennett - 8%, Yitzchak Herzog and Avigdor Lieberman have 7% apiece, Gabi Ashkenazi has 6% and Ehud Barak has just 2%.

Nearly a third of those surveyed said that none of these candidates was their preferred candidate for prime minister.

In Israel the party with the most seats is unable to find enough partners to form a coalition.This happened in 2009 when Tzipi Livni's Kadima party gained more seats than the Likud, but had to concede the government to Netanyahu.

It should also be noted that the survey was conducted before Netanyahu's recent speech at the UN, and these speeches have been known to affect public opinion.