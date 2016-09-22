Three terrorist prisoners agree to end hunger strike

Three Palestinian Arab terrorists agree to end hunger strikes after Israel sets dates for their release.

Three Palestinian Arab terrorists held under administrative detention in Israel agreed on Wednesday to end more than two months of hunger strike after dates were set for their release, a Palestinian Authority (PA)-based NGO said, according to AFP.

Brothers Mohammed, 25, and Mahmud Balbul, 23, as well as 19-year-old Malek al-Qadi "suspended their hunger strikes following an agreement which sets an end to their detention and dates for their release," the Ramallah-based Palestinian Prisoners Club said.

Mahmud Balboul was recently hospitalized at the Assaf Harofeh Hospital following serious health complications as a result of the hunger strike.

The PA said that Al-Qadi would be freed on Thursday and the Balbul brothers on December 8.

The brothers were arrested in June and have been refusing to eat for 78 days.

Al-Qadi was detained in June and has been fasting for 70 days.

The three are among many terrorist prisoners who have gone on a hunger strike in an attempt to pressure Israel to free them. Israel has several times in the past caved to the pressureand released some hunger strikers.

Most recently, Israel agreed to release Bilal Kayed, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group, who was on a hunger strike for 70 days in protest of his administrative detention.