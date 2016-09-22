Trump gains narrow lead in three battleground states

New Fox News polls find that Republican nominee has narrow lead in Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio.

New polls released on Wednesday find that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has scored a narrow lead over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the battleground states of Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The new Fox News statewide likely voter polls were conducted Sunday through Tuesday evenings.

Trump is helped by strong support from working-class white voters, while Clinton is hurt by a lackluster performance among younger voters and women, the poll found.

In Nevada, Trump has a three-point advantage over Clinton among likely voters (43-40 percent). Libertarian Gary Johnson receives eight percent. Green Party candidate Jill Stein is not on the ballot in Nevada.

In North Carolina, Trump is up by five points among likely voters. He receives 45 percent to Clinton’s 40 percent, and 6 percent favor Johnson. Stein is not on the ballot.

In Ohio, the poll finds the Republican nominee up by five points among likely voters: 42-37 percent. Johnson receives six percent and Stein gets two percent.

The polls mark the continuation of a recent trend where Trump has been gaining ground in key states.

A poll released last week found that Trump holds a narrow lead over Clinton in Ohio and the two are locked in a near-even contest in Florida, another battleground state.

A CNN poll released a week before that found Trump in the lead by two percentage points over Clinton among likely voters in the presidential election in November.