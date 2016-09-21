Gamblers still backing Hillary to win

Poll after poll shows that Donald Trump has closed the large gap that Hillary Clinton enjoyed at the beginning of August, but oddsmakers are apparently unimpressed, giving Clinton a strong 65% chance of winning versus only 31% for Trump. The remaining 4% go to Libertarian party candidate Gary Johnson and Green party candidate Jill Stein.

While the odds aren't even, the gap is smaller than it was a month ago, when Clinton was given over a 75% chance of winning and Trump had under 25%.

The site electionbettingodds.com follows the betting sites closely and provides its readers with an up-to-date picture of the candidate's chances. The US website relies heavily on British site betfair.com, which fields bets adding up to $50 million, as well as another American site named predictit.com.

One of the two managers of electionbettingodds.com , well-known Fox News journalist John Stossel, said in a TV interview on Tuesday that experience has shown that gamblers, in fact, give a much better picture of how things are going than traditional polls do, because gambling odds represent the "wisdom of crowds" consisting of the opinions of a massive amount of people, and because, unlike the pollsters, gamblers are willing to put their money on the line for their predictions.

Stossel is an outspoken Libertarian, believing strongly that the free market contains a vast amount of informatin that can't possibly be understood or gathered by any small amount of people planning things centrally, no matter how smart they are. Thus his faith in the wisdom of crowds spending their own money.

Stossel made sure to mention that while Americans are not legally allowed to bet on predictit.com, they can bet on betfair.com, though there is a $800 limit. This is one reason why his site relies heavily on the British site, as it contains information from people willing to "put their money where their mouth is."

He also added that, of course, even gamblers are sometimes wrong, which is illustrated by their failure to predict the Brexit vote in the UK.