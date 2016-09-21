Danon to host UN event on Israeli innovation in Africa

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon will host a unique event focusing on Israeli innovation in Africa and developing countries. The event will present the latest developments from the Start-Up Nation to heads of state and ambassadors from around the world and will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel’s diplomatic and economic ties with Africa and the developing world are undergoing momentous growth and we are encouraging Israeli companies to continue to invest in these important markets,” said Ambassador Danon.

The Israeli companies will present their innovations before more than eighteen presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers from Africa and developing countries. Dozens of ambassadors, senior UN officials and representatives from the private sector will also take part in the event. The innovations will be presented in an innovative manner and will include demonstrations for the participants.

Amongst those presenting will be a mobile soilless “mini farm,” an atmospheric water generator, solar energy for power and water pumping, and a cancer-detecting medical device that saves lives quickly and economically.

Prime Minister Netanyahu went on a tour of Africa two months ago, visiting four different countries and meeting with the leaders of many more. The visit was aimed at strengthening the burgeoning ties between Israel and rapidly developing African countries.