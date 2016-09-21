Boutique Hanevi’im: Living with history

Haneviim Boutique - An ideal location in the vibrant heart of this sacred city, is now home to Jerusalem’s most exclusive luxury compounds.

Many of the historical areas of Jerusalem are being refurbished. Streets and sidewalks are being upgraded as are water and sewage infrastructures. This process is attracting real estate developers who are building luxury residential projects.

One of these renovated areas is Hanevi`im Street, a thoroughfare in the city center with a host of lovely historical buildings. In the early 20th century, many of the consulates of British Mandate Palestine were located there. The street also has a number of palatial Mediterranean European style residences with large gardens enclosed behind high stone walls.

Over time, the street lost its residential appeal, as the affluent residents left for areas that were becoming more fashionable. But now Hanevi’im Street is regaining its former glory. One example of this trend is the Boutique Hanevi’im compound.

It is the brainchild of Azorim, one of Israel’s leading real estate development companies. Azorim Investment and Development has built Hanevi’im Boutique, a seven-story structure that includes a boutique hotel and, above it, 87 luxurious apartments. This is an exceptional project. Located in the heart of Jerusalem, it is within walking distance of the capital’s religious, cultural and commercial centers. The architectural design blends in with the surrounding area, which has a distinct 19th-century ambience. However, the building and the apartments feature the latest in building technology. The project includes two- to five-room (one to four bedrooms) apartments and magnificent penthouses. Each apartment has private underground parking, an important detail in central Jerusalem, where parking space is a problem.

The project has been adapted to the needs of overseas buyers who want a foothold or a holiday home in Jerusalem. The two-room apartments are very suitable as pied de terres, while the penthouses are elegant, spacious residences.

From the terraces on the east and south sides of the building there are magnificent views of the Old City of Jerusalem; from the west side, there are panoramic views of the modern capital.

One of the advantages of living in Hanevi’im Boutique, especially for overseas buyers, is the boutique hotel. It offers residents hotel services, such as the restaurants and coffee shops that serve light meals, and the lobby and lounge, where they can entertain guests.

An additional selling point of this project is land ownership. The project is built on private land in a city where most properties are built on leased land.