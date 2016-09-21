Head of Yesha Council to Arutz Sheva: 'Those murdered as a result of the Oslo Accords aren’t even mentioned.'

Leaders from the Council for Judea and Samaria (Yesha) visited the Yitzhak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv. Director General of the Council Shilo Adler shared his thoughts with Arutz Sheva about the visit.

Adler stated that, “At the center’s request we came for a tour of the museum. The most important point of the visit was the request from Dalia Rabin and the family saying the Rabin Center is a way to connect the National Religious community, the settlers and the next generation of Rabin’s legacy, and we have a long way to go before that happens.”

“The Rabin Center immortalizes us as 'occupiers' and immortalizes Rabin as the father of the Oslo Accords, and to us the Oslo Accords are the worst thing to have happened to Israel," Adler told Arutz Sheva. "This is instead of immortalizing Rabin as a military leader, as a prime minister and a man of many great accomplishments."

Adler stated that “If they want to see how we could continue together, beyond discussions, the center needs to express Israeli society as it truly is, something that’s not currently happening.”

In reflection, Adler explained that settlers are constantly attacked from both the left and the right. He stated that “the protests against Rabin were not a mistake, they were an expression of democratic freedom.”

“There are extremists in every society and today we know who publicized those photos of Rabin in Nazi uniforms,” he told Arutz Sheva.

Adler explained explained that “the Yesha leadership didn’t intend to incite violence, and even today when we protest we do it in an orderly fashion as we see this country as our home.”

“As a child I protested Rabin’s policies and I don’t regret it,” Adler explained, “The democratic way of protest is the right way. The central idea is that we signed agreements that were meant to lead us to a better place politically. We’ve just come through a weekend of terror attacks that are not connected to any peace agreements but are simply attacks upon the state.”

“I’m flying to New York today for a conference about boycotts, not against the settlements, but against Israel,” he emphasized. “Even here, in the Yitzhak Rabin Center, they are depicting the problems of '48 and not of '67.”

Adler added that “it’s always good to come visit but, today, this center is not fit for the National Religiious community or the those living in Yesha.” Adler explained that, “the museum sends a clear anti-settlement message,” and stated that, “the museum never mentions all those who were killed as a result of the Oslo Accords. We will continue the dialogue with Dalia Rabin. I am pleased to be invited and I hope the process of bringing us closer continues.”