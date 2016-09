Female terrorist shot as she attempted to stab Israelis near town of Alfei Menashe

A stabbing attack was thwarted Wednesday morning near the town of Alfei Menashe in western Samaria.

A female terrorist carrying a knife attacked Israelis at the Eliyahu checkpoint near Alfei Menashe, but was shot an neutralized. There were no injuries in the attack.

The wounded terrorist is reportedly in critical condition.