11 terror suspects nabbed in overnight operations

IDF forces operating in Judea and Samaria overnight captured nearly a dozen wanted terrorists and uncovered weapons and military equipment used by Arab terror cells.

The raids were conducted in the Hevron district, following the recent uptick in terror activity in the area.

An army spokesperson said the operation was planned in the wake of the narrowly averted stabbing attack by two Arab terrorists in front of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron on Monday.

During the raids, IDF forces confiscated a locally-produced gun, a knife, parts for an M-16 assault rifle, military equipment, rifle magazines, ammunition, and a stolen car.

The army also apprehended 11 wanted terror suspects across Judea and Samaria. Eight of the suspects are believed to have been involved in past attacks on Israelis.

Two terrorists were captured in the village of Burin in Samaria, along with a third in A-Dih. Two more were apprehended in Al Aroub in the Gush Etzion district. In the Hevron district, three suspects were nabbed in Beit Omar, one in Azariyah, two in Hevron, and one in Dura.