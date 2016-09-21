White House: Obama will discuss 'settlements' with Netanyahu

White House adviser tells reporters that the President will raise his concerns over "Israeli settlements" when he meets Netanyahu.

U.S. President Barack Obama will raise concerns about “Israeli settlements” during his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in New York on Wednesday, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on Tuesday night, according to Reuters.

Rhodes was quoted as having told reporters that the United States has discussed its concerns about Israel's presence in Judea and Samaria and "the potential viability of a Palestinian state in the face of that settlement activity ... I'm sure President Obama will do so tomorrow as well."

The White House also said Obama may take steps on Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace, though he does not have plans to pursue a new initiative with regard to peace.

The comments come after Obama's speech before the UN General Assembly earlier on Tuesday, in which he said that the Palestinians should certainly end incitement to terror and recognize Israel but also that "Israel must understand it can't permanently continue to build on Palestinian land."

Netanyahu, who left for New York on Tuesday, told reporters before his plane took off that he would thank Obama “for the great and important security assistance to the State of Israel over the coming decade.”

He also vowed to speak the truth at his speech before the UN General Assembly.

“I will present Israel's case, Israel's truth, Israel's justice and also Israel's heroism – the heroism of our soldiers, our police officers and our citizens, who are waging an uncompromising struggle against brutal terrorism,” said Netanyahu.