Erdogan: We'll promote solution between Israel and the PA

Turkish President tells UN General Assembly his country would use the reconciliation agreement with Israel to bring about peace.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that his country would like to use the reconciliation agreement with Israel to bring about peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"Under the agreement, we will continue to promote a solution between Israel and the Palestinians and we will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza," Erdogan said in his speech, in comments quoted by Ma’ariv.

He described a “two-state” solution to the conflict as “a global commitment”, according to JP Updates.

“There is a need to allow for the Palestinian people to establish a state with east Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan said.

He also called on Israel “respect the holiness” of the Temple Mount.

Erdogan recently signed the reconciliation agreement between his country and Israel into law.

Under the deal, Israel will pay Turkey $20 million in compensation for the deaths of 10 pro-Hamas Turkish assailants who attacked Israeli soldiers during a raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara ship in 2010.

The agreement also provides for normalization of relations, the removal of sanctions the countries have imposed on one another, an increase in the level of diplomatic relations and an exchange of ambassadors.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, recently indicated that Turkey and Israel would begin the process of swapping ambassadors "in the coming days".

There were reports last week that Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, but it does not appear as though such a meeting will indeed take place.