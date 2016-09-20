Mother of drowned soldier: I want the officers punished

Her son's commanding officers have been demoted and rebuked, but drowned soldier's mother insists they be court-martialed.

For the mother of Corporal Ilan Yankelevich, who drowned last July in a reservoir close to Kibbutz Kissufim, it is not enough to demote the three the commanders who were found derelict in adherence to IDF safety standards..

Following the military command's announcement of their decision, the mother gave an interview on Tuesday to Radio 90 FM, declaring that she demands that the commanders be court-martialed.

"I want them to stand in front of a military judge, and receive appropriate punishment so that something like this will not happen again,” the mother said.

In her words: "It cannot be that they will continue their lives and raise their children as if nothing has happened,[whereas] I have been left alone."

This morning it was publicized that the Chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Major-General Hertzl Halevi, decided to dismiss three of the officers involved from their posts, following the fatal drowning of Cpl. Ilan Yankelevich (age 19), who served in the elite IDF Intelligence Unit 8200.

The soldier, a resident of Netanya, drowned last July in a reservoir close to Kissufim. Yankelevich entered the water, but was only declared missing an hour later, after his friends failed to locate him.

Divers searched the area, located Yankelevich, and removed him from the water. Though MDA staff attempted to resuscitate him, in the end, they were forced to declare him dead.