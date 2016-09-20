Trump Jr. Compares refugees to poisoned Skittles

Donald trump Junior posted a controversial tweet today comparing Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles. The tweet went viral and provoked a multitude of harsh responses.

Many Twitter users responded to Trump Jr.'s tweet by noting that many more people die every year in the US from food poisoning than from refugee attacks.

The Donald Trump campaign has made no comment regarding the latest Twitterstorm, but the Hillary Clinton campaign has already commented that the tweet makes a "disgusting comparison."

This remark is particularly controversial as the refugee crisis will be a key topic at this year's General Assembly at the UN.

In response, Wrigley, the company that makes Skittles candy told Seth Abramovitch of the Hollywood Reporter that "Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel like it’s an appropriate analogy."