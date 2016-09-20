MK Zohar suggets law to prevent next Amona

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) plans to suggest 2 laws when the Knesset reconvenes. In his opinion, these laws will be able to block the wave of demolition orders that the High Court has aimed at towns in Judea and Samaria.

According to his suggestion, which will be set in motion by the Likud Youth, organizations will not be able to request eviction of residents, unless they own the parcel of land in question.

In practice, this right will be invested exclusively in the owner, or right holder. This is in opposition to the current situation, where leftist organizations regularly petition against residents, even if there is no one connected to the complaint who can claim ownership of the land.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva's daily news broadcast, MK Zohar spoke about the initiative which was lead by the Likud Youth, and the one which he intended to present.

"We're talking about an idea that really looked good to me, " he said. He then explained that, "It doesn't make sense that we're being blocked by petitions which were not made by the owner of the land, or the holder of the rights thereto, but rather by different organizations who desire to prove their political views correct, and to make Jews suffer."

The suggestion is that anyone who has locus standi (stake in the case) may petition, [i.e.,] the owner of the property, but not one of these organizations, or any other, that will complain in the name of someone who no one even knows who he is."

MK Zohar noted that his law did not diminish the rights of an organization to petition in connection to a property that they do have rights to.

With respect to the differences between his suggestion to the Regulation Law, which was been discussed the past few days, and has been the subject of dispute in the Likud as well, MK Zohar said, "The Regulation Law is more general, it touches upon the legality of all of the towns, and as such, it has international consequences."

Zohar himself, however, blessed and will bless advancing the Regulation Law, and will be happy if it becomes the law. But at the same time, he is aware that he is, "a little bit pessimistic because the international community will not allow us," to actualize the law.

Regarding the international issues, MK Zohar warns of arguments that may harm the international support offered to Israel by the US.

"At this point, we are relying on the American veto; without it, we may be met by the disaster of the one-sided creation of a, 'Palestinian,' state," he warned.

With regards to the chance this law has of passing, Zohar estimates that there is a good chance of gaining a majority vote, since, "This is a law that can be passed easily in the Knesset, since it is authentic and not exaggerated. My second law, too, which discusses pushing off expulsions for seven years in order to get affairs in order, is also very reasonable and logical, and I think that the Knesset will pass it."

Regarding the law on delaying expulsions, MK Zohar said, "In this law, I made a condition that if there is a plea for a [certain] expulsion date, then three or four years will be given. If there is no such plea, then the delay will be seven years."

In this context, Zohar notes that, "Most of the petitions are not by [land] owners, but by crazy leftist organizations."

When the court decides that the expulsion needs to happen with a reasonable time frame given for putting affairs in order, those who will be expelled need to ensure that they are prepared, mentally and financially. [However,] the State of Israel also needs to get organized, and this time frame is reasonable in my eyes. They need this time, that so many things can happen during, both in the Middle East and in the world at large."