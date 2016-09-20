Lapid and Rabbi Grossman pack care packages for the needy

“Rabbi Grossman always gives me the opportunity to help,” Lapid said

MK Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid Party, joined Israel Prize winner Rabbi Yitzchak David Grossman this week, taking part in a nation-wide project called “Hag Sheva.” The project, organized by the Migdal Ohr organization founded and headed by Rabbi Grossman, aims to provide food for tens of thousands of needy families for the holidays. This is the project's thirteenth year.

“Rabbi Grossman always gives me the opportunity to help by packing packages so that families will have food on their tables for the holidays, ” Lapid said.

Lapid arrived at the empty warehouse today, which was packed with volunteers among them IDF soldiers, youth group members, employees from some of Israel’s leading companies, students from the Migdal Ohr organization and Yesh Atid party members.

Lapid said, “there are things that stand above everything else, and that is that every Jew should have food on his table for the holidays.”

Lapid said to Rabbi Grossman: "You will be blessed for giving this opportunity to all of us.”

During the visit, Rabbi Grossman said that “Lapid will be blessed for his great deeds. All of Israel will be blessed in this wonderful new year.” Rabbi Grossman explained that “this is the greatest connection for the nation of Israel, when a man worries about his brothers the way he cares for himself on the holidays and cares for those who have nothing.”

Lapid added that “this holiday we have to look at things, not through our differences and what divides us but through our commonalities and what connects us to one another. We have many more similarities to one another than differences.”