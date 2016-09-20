Two more Turkish troops killed in Syria as war expands

Turkey becoming more heavily involved in Syria fighting as 2 more of its troops are killed by a landmine. Meanwhile, US and Russia meet.

After the cease-fire agreement brokered by the US and Russia looked to be gradually bringing Syria's bloody civil war to an end, the apparent collapse of the truce and renewed fighting with new state actors getting involved may prove to be too much for diplomacy to overcome.

Turkey has now seen more casualties resulting from its involvement in fighting on the Syrian border, and parliament is looking to extend and possibly expand that involvement.

Two more Turkish troops were killed on Tuesday by an explosion while taking part in the country's unprecedented military operation inside Syria, state media said.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said the soldiers were killed by a mine north of the Syrian town of Jarabulus, which pro-Ankara rebels had seized from Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists in the early stage of the operation.

They were taken over the border to the hospital in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep but died of their injuries, it said. The soldiers had been helping to build a security wall aimed at firming Ankara's control of the border.

It was not clear who was behind the blast and how long ago the mine had been planted.

The latest deaths bring to 10 the number of Turkish soldiers killed since Turkey began its "Euphrates Shield" operation to secure the Syrian border area on August 24, the Dogan news agency said.

Most of them have been killed by ISIS but one was killed in an attack blamed on the People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militia, which is also targeted in the offensive.

Turkey sees the YPG as a terror group affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which is waging a bloody campaign against the Turkish state.

After seizing Jarabulus on the first day of the operation, the pro-Ankara Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish tanks and air power are now preparing to go further south to ISIS-held Al-Bab.

Before leaving for the UN General Assembly in New York, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkey could create a 5,000-square-kilometre (1,900 square-mile) safe-zone in Syria.

Meanwhile, the government has submitted to parliament a bill requesting a year-long extension of an existing mandate allowing it to send troops into Iraq and Syria, Anadolu said.

The mandate was first approved by parliament in October 2014 and was renewed for another year in September 2015. It allows military action in Turkey's two southern neighbours against ISIS and other militant groups.

The current mandate runs out on October 2. With the ruling party holding a comfortable majority and nationalists also supportive, the bill should pass easily when it comes to a vote.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov opened a meeting of their key international counterparts Tuesday, ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting.

The 23-nation International Syria Support Group (ISSG) gathered in a New York hotel amid bitter recriminations between Moscow and Washington over the failure of an agreement to enforce the truce.