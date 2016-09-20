Shaarei Tzedek: Stabbed policewoman in stable condition

According to doctors at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, policewoman stabbed yesterday is in serious, though stable, condition.

The policewoman who was stabbed by Herod's gate on Monday is in serious but stable condition.

On Tuesday morning Shaarei Tzedek Hospital revealed that she received treatment to close ruptured blood vessels, and an operation on her spine to repair damage suffered from the stabbing.

According to the doctors, the severity of her injuries will become clearer in the coming days.

Together with the policewoman, another policeman was moderately injured. Despite his own injuries, he managed to shoot the terrorist and neutralize him.

A police spokesperson related that "the prompt actions of the officer, done decisively and in a show of resolve, with dedication to duty, and despite being seriously injured, brought about the neutralization of the terrorist, preventing further harm to innocents and security personnel."

During the investigation it was revealed that the terrorist, an Arab in his twenties, is a resident of eastern Jerusalem who was then in the area of the Damascus Gate. Having identified two officers heading to the nearby Shalem police station, he followed them. After closing on them he drew his knife, and stabbed them a number of times in their upper bodies. The policeman who was stabbed managed to take a step back, raise his weapon, and neutralize the terrorist.