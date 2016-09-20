Two IDF soldiers wounded in firebomb attack

IDF force searching for terror suspects comes under attack, two soldiers wounded.

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded late Monday night as their unit conducted searches for suspected terrorists in the village of Dheisheh, south of Jerusalem.

During the operation, local Arabs attacked the soldiers, throwing stones and firebombs.

The soldiers responded with crowd dispersal techniques, and eventually succeeded in breaking up the mob.

Two of the soldiers deployed to Dheisheh were wounded by firebombs – one suffered second degree burns, the other smoke inhalation. They were both evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

In a separate operation, IDF forces uncovered material used for terror attacks in Bani Zeid near Ramallah. Security forces also discovered an illegally-owned hunting rifle in the village of Atil near Tulkarem, which investigators believe was intended for use in a terror attack targeting Israelis.

IDF forces also conducted searches in Hevron, following a wave of attempted stabbing attacks in the area.

Israeli security forces apprehended a total of 27 terrorists overnight in operations across Judea and Samaria.