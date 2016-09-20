Ted Cruz to Senate: Don't dictate solutions to Israel

Hours after 88 senators publicized a joint letter to President Obama, urging him to continue America’s longstanding policy of vetoing anti-Israel resolutions in the United Nations Security Council, Texas Senator and 2016 GOP presidential hopeful Ted Cruz rejected the letter, saying its call for a two-state solution violated Israeli sovereignty.

The bipartisan letter, coauthored by Republican Mike Rounds of South Carolina and Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, emphasizes the senators’ frustration “that talks between Israelis and Palestinians remain stalled,” adding that the “only way to resolve the conflicts between the two is through direct negotiations that lead to a sustainable two-state solution with a future state of Palestine.”

Early Tuesday morning Senator Cruz responded to the letter, praising its spirit and goal of encouraging President Obama to oppose anti-Israel activities in the UN.

Nevertheless, the statement issued by the senator’s office read, the letter itself infringes upon Israeli sovereignty as it suggests Israel must pursue the two-state solution and establishment of a Palestinian state.

“Unfortunately, the language in the opening paragraph declaring the ‘two-state solution’ as the ‘only’ resolution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians undermines this well-intentioned effort, and makes it impossible for me to sign,” said Cruz.

“This matter is an internal one for Israel to decide, and it is not the place of the United States – or the United Nations – to impose a solution on a sovereign nation.”