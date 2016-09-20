Arrest made in Montreal assault of Jewish Defense League leader

Police arrest and charged suspect in the assault of a Canadian Jewish Defense League leader in Montreal.

The alleged assailant was charged last week with assault in the August incident, the Canadian Jewish News reported Friday. The name will not be revealed until an upcoming court appearance, in accordance with Canadian law.

JDL director Meir Weinstein of Toronto and a small entourage were at the controversial World Social Forum on Aug. 10 to protest its perceived pro-BDS and anti-Israel content when they were confronted near a forum venue, according to the Canadian Jewish News.

Weinstein alleged that he was “punched in the face” by someone known to be associated with local pro-BDS activities. The incident was later posted on YouTube.

He said he would use the arrest “to do as much damage as we can to BDS in Quebec.”