Watch: Jewish, Arab demonstrators face off in Arab village

Activists from the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party marched on the Arab Israeli town of Ara on Monday as part of a protest against the family of terrorist Nasha’at Melhem.

Melhem, who murdered three and wounded seven in Tel Aviv this January, was a native of Ara and was aided in his flight from authorities by residents.

Monday’s protest, which began on the outskirts of Ara, will culminate in a demonstration in front of the home of Melhem’s parents.

As Otzma Yehudit activists neared the town, Arab counter-protesters confronted the demonstrators, though police maintained distance between the two groups.