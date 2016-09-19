5 in custody in connection with Manhattan bombing

FBI says 'vehicle of interest' stopped in Brooklyn, five men detained for questioning after bomb wounds 29 in Manhattan.

Five men have been taken into custody in connection with a bombing in Manhattan Saturday night that left 29 people injured, federal investigators said on Monday.

While the FBI said no one has yet been charged in the case, authorities claim a “vehicle of interest” was stopped on Sunday, and five men detained for questioning.

Witnesses say heavily armed police forces had swarmed around a vehicle in Brooklyn Sunday night near Verrazano Bridge.

Investigators say the bomb set off in Saturday night’s attack contained Tannerite, an explosive material used in target practice and widely available. A second explosion – a pipe bomb in New Jersey, did not use Tannerite, police said.

Authorities say the Manhattan bombing may be tied to the New Jersey explosion and a stash of explosives discovered in the Garden State on Sunday, though no conclusive link had yet been established.

Cellular phones were found near the sites of both explosions, suggesting they may have been used to detonate the charges.