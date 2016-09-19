IsraelNationalNews.com

Experts: Full ceasefire in Syria - highly unlikely

ILTV reports on tensions on the northern border with Syria which remain higher than ever as the Iron Dome missile system has been deployed.

ILTV,

View from Israeli Golan Heights of fighting in Syria (file)
View from Israeli Golan Heights of fighting in Syria (file)
Basel Awidat/Flash 90




